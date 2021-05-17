VIDEO: Repeat offender attempts to flee BCSO deputies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man about to get arrested, seized an opportunity to make a break for it, but he did not get far. BCSO say late last month, Carlos Delrio-Espinoza was being questioned by deputies after reports he tried to pull a woman out of a car as she and her husband were leaving a restaurant at Bridge and Goff.

Her husband accelerated and they got away. Lapel video shows when deputies arrived, Delrio-Espinoza hopped in a passing pickup bed, then took off on foot before being arrested.

That was not his first run-in with BCSO. A couple weeks earlier, deputies responded to reports of Delrio-Espinoza behaving erratically in the street. In that case, they say he also ran, then tried to fight a deputy before being arrested.

Delrio-Espinoza is charged with assaulting an officer in both cases. He was released pending trial, but court records show he is now wanted for not showing up to a meeting with pretrial services.