NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A prisoner took over a jail transport van and hit the road. It wasn’t long before police and deputies catch up to find him and put an end to his dangerous run.

Josh Hall made his last desperate stand last week, inside the prisoner transport van he’d just commandeered an hour earlier near the Route 66 Casino. After he slipped his handcuffs off and faked a heart attack to get the deputy to pull over with a parade of police officers and deputies on his tail, they rammed the van to bring it to a halt on old Route 66 near Tohajiilee.

Within seconds he was crawling out of the passenger window that ended with a face plant. He moaned in pain, or at least he pretended he was hurt.

He was re-cuffed and hauled off to jail again. Officers know there are two more inmates in the back of the van in separate compartments. It didn’t take them long to realize they had nothing to do with the escape.

As the adrenaline wore off, officers surveyed the scene and traded stories about trading paint with the transport van. Hall was being taken from Albuquerque to Gallup for violating his conditions of release on a shoplifting charge. The violation? He was in a stolen truck when he was shot by homeland security a week earlier at the Route 66 Travel Center.