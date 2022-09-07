Editor’s Note: This story contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New video shows the horrific conditions at least six New Mexico kids were living in before being taken out of the home by CYFD back in July. Investigators said the kids were chained to their beds and punished for going to the fridge when hungry.

The Curry County home full of junk and dogs was hiding a lot more than meets the eye when the New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department and New Mexico State Police showed up at the Texico home on July 22. Jaime Sena and Jayme Kushman were a couple living at the house with at least six children ages five to sixteen years old. They include Sena’s kids, Kushman’s young relatives, a neighbor, and a foster child.

Kushman: “Can I ask what we’re here for?”

CYFD: “Yes, ma’am.”

CYFD: “We received an anonymous report regarding…discipline and emotional abuse.”

CYFD toured the home, finding poor living conditions and evidence of abuse. According to the video, CYFD officials said it smelled like urine in the home.

First, they found the padlock on the bed, then the chain on the wall.