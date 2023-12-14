ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lapel video shows the grim scene that officers found after the death of a security officer at Calvary Church in September 2022. Security officer Daniel Bourne’s body was found in an arroyo behind the church, his gun, phone and security belt gone.

Calvary’s head of security explained Bourne was right at the end of his shift when he posted to the security team’s group chat, a picture of a suspicious F-150 in the parking lot and said he was going to check it out. The interaction between Bourne and the driver of that pickup remains a mystery.

Police say the evidence shows the driver, later identified as Marc Ward, hit and killed Bourne and then dragged his body to the nearby arroyo. Bourne’s boss was concerned when he didn’t respond and rushed to the scene followed by Bourne’s family but the 61-year-old retired Bernalillo County firefighter was already beyond help.

Ward is locked up in the Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting trial on a first-degree murder charge. New Mexico court records show a minimal criminal history with a misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence.