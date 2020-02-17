Video: Police find Albuquerque driver crashed on curb, refusing to leave vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crashed on the curb and slurring her words, that’s how Albuquerque officers say they found one driver but when they went to arrest her, she refused to get out of the car. Just before 3 a.m. one morning in December, Albuquerque officers found an SUV crashed into a curb near Osuna and San Mateo with 41-year-old Jeannie Kee Yazzie refusing to get out.

According to police, Yazzie’s SUV was leaking fluid an opened hard iced tea was sitting in the cup holder and officers found a bag of four other opened mini shooters on the passenger side. In a criminal complaint, Albuquerque police say Yazzie had slurred speech and tried multiple times to put the car in drive.

Officer: “Yeah, I took your keeps because you’re not going to drive off and crash and hurt somebody.

Yazzie: “I’m not going to drive off.”

Officer: “Why are you reaching for the ignition?”

Yazzie: “Because I’m waiting for my attorney.”

Officer: “That makes no sense.”

Eventually, the sergeant arrives and gives her two options, she can get out of the car and continue with a misdemeanor or refuse to get out and receive a hefty fine and go to jail for a felony.

Officer: “That felony? What’s going to happen is they’re going to put a bond, make you pay $10,000 to get out and if you can’t pay that $10,000 you’re going to stay in jail.”

It’s enough to finally get Yazzie out of the car and off to jail.

Yazzie: “You took my ****ing rights away. It’s my right to have a good time.”

Yazzie faces seven charges including aggravated DWI and failure to obey police. She is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.