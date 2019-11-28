Video: Police bust woman accused of throwing liquor bottles at customers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released video shows the moments police busted a woman for throwing a lot of liquor bottles inside an Albuquerque grocery store.

Last month, police say 27-year-old Crystal Miranda threw liquor bottles at customers at the Smith’s on Fourth Street near Montano Road. When officers arrived, Miranda was still going at it.

She can even be seen throwing bottles near them before getting tased. But Miranda wasn’t remorseful when police asked about it.

Officer: “What is going on ma’am” What are you doing?”

Miranda: “I did it to myself, don’t even trip.”

Officer: “Why? We’re trying to talk to you and you look like you’re going to throw bottles at us!”

Police say she broke 700 bottles worth an estimated $10,000. Miranda was released on her own recognizance.