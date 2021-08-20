VIDEO: Police arrest man suspected of stealing front-loader, suspect tased

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man accused of stealing a front-loader construction vehicle was arrested on Sunday after leading police on a dangerous chase. Flabio Herrera, 26, of Dexter, NM was taken into custody and faces third-degree felony charges of assaulting a peace officer.

On Sunday, Hagerman and Dexter police received a call of a stolen front loader that may have had a child in it, was driving through people’s yards and smashing fences.

Police arrived on the scene Near Eagle Nest and Vista Largo at around 10 p.m. When police arrived they found Flabio Herrera was in the vehicle and driving away. When police tried to stop him, he turned the vehicle tried to hit the officers with it.

Officers then fired one shot at the front loader and Herrera got out and ran on foot. Officers chased after him. Herrera told officers that he had a grenade and according to the report said “do you want to die!”.

They told him to get on the ground and when he didn’t comply they fired a taser at him. That failed. Officers then tackled him to the ground to restrain him.

Herrera was wearing clear gloves; the Hagerman Police Department says it was to hide his fingerprints on the vehicle. He did not have a grenade and no child was found. Officers handed him over to the Chaves County Sheriff’s Department after he was given medical attention

Herrera is currently awaiting trial for armed robbery charges in January. He is in jail on a $75,000 dollar bond.