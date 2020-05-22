VIDEO: Police arrest man accused of random drive-by shootings, firing at officers

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – A hectic night in a New Mexico town as police try to track down a man accused of shooting someone at a gas station, firing shots at random people, and even opening fire on officers, one of whom, returned fire. On March 25th, Silver City Police Officers were first called by a man who was walking down the road when he says a man in a white “station wagon” randomly fired shots at him.

The officer on that scene was quickly called to another scene just down the road. There, a man had been shot. The victim also described the shooter as a man in a white “Jeep-like SUV”. Then, officers started pulling over vehicles that matched the description.

Officers ultimately found the man they were looking for, 54-year-old Alex Altamirano, outside of a bank. Police say Altamirano started firing shots at two Silver City Police officers and investigators say one officer fired back. Then, a brief chase was on.

Altamirano crashed into a gas pump at the Snappy Mart gas station on 12th Street. In the police video, you can see Altamirano does not move as officers surround him.

Altamirano resists arrest. Officers tase him and team up to get the cuffs on. Police haven’t said why they think Altamirano went on that shooting spree. Altamirano is still behind bars on a long list of charges.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources