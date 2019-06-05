Video: Police arrest man accused of driving drunk, passing out behind the wheel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Police said an Albuquerque driver was hopping curbs and medians in his SUV after drivers called 911 saying he was passed out behind the wheel.

For full disclosure, it was a KRQE newsroom employee who said they spotted Jimmy Adams, 39, passed out behind the wheel at the Osuna and San Mateo intersection. The KRQE employee said they became concerned and made the call to police.

Two weeks ago, after police were dispatched to the area, officers pulled the 39-year-old over near San Mateo and Osuna.

"The reason why we're here is that we got a 911 call that you were sleeping," one officer said.

Adams told officers he was coming from a friend's house and that he had nothing to drink that night. According to the criminal complaint, officers could smell the booze.

Then when police asked Adams for his driver's license, he offered up a $20 bill instead. Officers asked him a few more times for his New Mexico driver's license.

"You have it right there in your hand," Adams said.

But the officer noted that Adams handed him a Florida driver's license.

"That's a Florida. It's a New Mexico and a driver's license of New Mexico," Adams said.

When officers started to perform field sobriety tests Adams fessed up to having one beer. Then he quickly retracted, telling officers that he doesn't drink.

Adams was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated DWI.

