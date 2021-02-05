Video: Passenger charges Gallup police officer during DWI stop

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A traffic stop quickly escalates to a roadside brawl in Gallup on New Year’s Eve. Gallup Police say a man charged at an officer. Officers received multiple calls about a car driving recklessly through town and on the interstate.

Police found the car turned off on the side of the road. As officers approached the car, they noticed damage on nearly every side of the vehicle. As the officer questioned the driver, the passenger, 24-year-old Vernon Vandever, looked for a way out.

Vandever briefly stays put but eventually jumps out and charges the other officer on the scene. Vandever resists but is eventually placed in handcuffs then taken to jail, where he admits to smoking weed. Vandever was charged with assault on a police officer. He has a court date coming up next week. Meanwhile, the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.