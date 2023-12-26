ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State Police officer’s lapel video shoED the moments he pulls over and arrested one of his fellow state police officers who was off-duty at the time.
It was around 2 a.m. on December 3 in Albuquerque, when a New Mexico State Police officer pulled over a pickup truck speeding down I-40. Court documents state that Edgar Madrid, 31, was speeding by going 90 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone.
The complaint says the officer noticed Madrid to have bloodshot watery eyes and did a field sobriety test. Madrid, who’s been with state police for four months, is charged with aggravated DWI, speeding, driver’s license not in possession, and no proof of insurance.
As of Tuesday, Madrid is on administrative leave. He is still awaiting trial.
New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler sent the following statement to KRQE News 13 earlier this month:
New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler sent the following statement to KRQE News 13 earlier this month:

"Madrid's decision to drink and drive is in no way condoned by our department," said Troy Weisler, Chief of the New Mexico State Police. "In fact, it was one of my officers who stopped and arrested him. I commend that officer for doing the right thing in a challenging situation and carrying out his duty. The State Police hold our officers to the highest standard and those who do not meet those standards will be held accountable. Immediately upon hearing of his arrest, I placed Madrid on administrative leave and launched an internal investigation. His actions do not represent what it means to be a state police officer and he will be dealt with swiftly."