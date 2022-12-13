ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a hard-to-miss scene with heavy-duty equipment at Montgomery and Louisiana last month. On November 17 around 11:00 p.m., state police stopped Roberto Armijo for suspected drunk driving and officers quickly noticed he had knives and a long machete inside the vehicle.

Officer: I want to make sure you’re safe, man.

Officer: We need you to put the knives and the machete on the right side of the vehicle. We need to talk to you. Okay?

After refusing to cooperate, Armijo goes over spike belts and tries to take off. Police stop him and spend hours trying to negotiate.

Officer: We want you to come out peacefully, so we can discuss this.

Officers said Armijo was agitated and aggressive, destroying his own property, talking to himself, and telling officers the cartels were after him.

Officer: We’re not with the Cartel. We’re not here to hurt you. We’re here to help you, man.

According to documents, during the stand-off, Armijo’s parents confirmed to officers Armijo was schizophrenic and using meth. Police used an armored vehicle to keep Armijo from driving off. After hours of talking, incident reports show officers assessed it was now in the early morning hours, they were in a school zone, and they needed to end the standoff peacefully.

So, the tactical team uses a device to drop tear gas in his SUV. Within a minute, Armijo steps out with a machete and what officers said was a wooden cabinet door as a shield. Officers say they shot Armijo with non-lethal bean bags and then a rifle. Armijo died on scene. Officers involved said they felt threatened when Armijo came out with the machete.

“When he turned to face us, it was very, very quick. He took these, what I can describe as meaningful steps directly towards us,” one officer said. “I remember I was getting scared because I was in fear he was going to start charging towards us.”