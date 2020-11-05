Video: NMSP chase wanted man after fleeing traffic stop

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – A wanted man from another state was pulled over by New Mexico State Police but wasn’t going down without a fight, leading them on a high-speed chase.

Back in September, NMSP pulled over Brandon Gwynn near Tucumcari for speeding. The 36-year-old told the officer he didn’t have his I.D. and handed him the paperwork from a speeding warning he got earlier that day.

The officer reached out to dispatch to confirm Gwynn’s information. Turns out, Gwynn had a nation-wide warrant out for his arrest. Once that information came through, Gwynn ran back to his car and took off, and led the officer on a 30-minute chase through Quay County.

According to the criminal complaint, Gwynn almost lost control of his vehicle. The chase came to an abrupt end when the officer’s unit stalled out.

The next day, State Police found Gwynn in a field southeast of San Jon and took him into custody. Gwynn’s outstanding warrants from Kentucky were for possession and burglary.

