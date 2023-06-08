LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces teen was arrested after throwing a beer bottle at a police officer. In May, police were doing a routine patrol in Young Park in Las Cruces due to a high number of reckless drivers in the parking lot. A Las Cruces Police officer monitoring traffic in his patrol unit was then hit with a beer bottle.

Video shows the bottle of Dos Equis hit the officers windshield, splashing him with beer through the open window. As the officer tries to pinpoint who threw the bottle another officer witnessed the whole thing.

The teen was then spotted running through parked cars. Video shows the witnessing officer catch up to the teen and tase him.

As the crowd swarms the scene to get a closer look, police also quickly realize they need to get control of the situation. Carlos Rodriguez, 18, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, damaging the police officer car and for running to escape.

This is the teens third arrest this year. He has also been arrested for aggravated DWI and reckless driving.