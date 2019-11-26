Video: New Mexico State Police officer stops DWI suspect with PIT maneuver

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sometimes, suspected drunk drivers just make it too easy for police to spot them. That was definitely the case recently near the Big-I when a Hummer was hugging the wall of an off-ramp.

A black Hummer approaching the Big-I, tailgating and having trouble staying in his lane. As the driver of the Hummer made the exit from I-40 to northbound I-25 a few weeks ago, he side-swept the barrier along the shoulder.

With lights flashing and sirens blaring, the driver hit the gas and tried to lose the State Police officer, exiting on Comanche. He didn’t get far.

The officer performed a PIT maneuver and stopped the Hummer. Police say the man behind the wheel was Dominique Harris.

They say he crawled into the back seat and bolted from the back door, leaving his passenger behind.

Officer: “Look man, so right now obviously, you’re detained. Okay? You’re not under arrest. You are detained.”

Passenger: “I understand because I didn’t put up no resistance. I didn’t do nothing. The whole time you had me with…Hey what’s going on?! Where you going?! Where you going?!”

The passenger claimed he had just met Harris downtown, along Central.

Passenger: “This is what happened. I met him. He told me his name was Antonio Johnson. I’m not from out here and wanted to go to the strip club.”

The passenger also said he has no idea why Harris would run.

Officer: “Why did he run?”

Passenger: “I don’t… That’s the same question I’m asking. That’s why I’m yelling at him, ‘Where you going?! What’s going on?!'”

Harris had just been arrested for DWI back in July and promised to stay clean. Court records show he had been in and out of jail over the past nine years for everything from drugs to child abuse.

Police caught Harris moments later down the street. He’s now charged with another DWI, this time aggravated, because he refused to take a breathalyzer test. He was released from jail for this latest arrest.