Video: New Mexico man leads police on chase

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A wild chase in New Mexico where the suspect thought he’d given deputies the slip but ended up getting tased as he tried to talk his way out of trouble.

Last Monday, Lea county deputies were checking out a domestic violence situation going on inside a Dodge pickup truck. The woman hopped out but the driver sped through stop signs and red lights, cutting through neighborhoods and fields. Deputies eventually lost him in all the dust clouds but caught up with him after he crashed into a drainage ditch.

Gordon Garland was treated at the scene then booked on charges for kidnapping, domestic violence, and for the chase.

