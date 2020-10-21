Video: New Mexico firefighter arrested for DWI

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico firefighter who usually works to save lives is in trouble after doing something that could have cost people their lives.

“Can’t you please just take me home,” that was the request for favor number one, from Lt. Michelle Serrano of the Grants Fire Department during her DWI arrest last month after she crashed her truck into a Jeep as a police officer watched.

Serrano begged for an hour; Cibola County Deputies had taken over the case because Serrano works closely with Grants police officers and were friends with them. The deputy in charge of the investigation had also known her for years.

Serrano didn’t give up yet as she continued begging, even after she was taken to the station and offered to pay for the damages and asking again for a break. As they arrived at the county jail, Serrano took a parting shot at the deputy she’d been pleading with since the crash; Serrano eventually gives up. No one was hurt in the crash.

After failing her field sobriety tests, Serrano refused to take a breathalyzer so she was charged with aggravated DWI. She’s still listed as an employee on the fire department’s website.

