VIDEO: Moriarty man charged for deadly crash in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a bad crash in Rio Rancho that killed a 12-year-old girl earlier this month. Now, newly released police video shows the moments leading up to the crash and what the suspect had to say about it.

Rio Rancho Police were called to the scene on Highway 528 near Southern Boulevard June 1. Immediately, the officer tried to get two people out of a smashed Nissan Maxima.

Police say it started with a red Monte Carlo driven by Estevan Miguel Chavez. The driver of a semi-truck told officers he saw the entire thing happen. The dashcam in his truck even caught the crash on video.

Police say Chavez was driving more than 100 miles per hour right before he hit the Nissan, killing the 12-year-old girl in the passenger seat. The driver of the Nissan survived but was badly hurt.

Meanwhile, bystanders tended to Chavez as he groaned in pain. He was also unaware of the damage he caused as he asked officers what happened.

Court documents show Chavez was unaffected when police told him the crash killed a young girl. The 19-year-old has been charged with homicide by vehicle and reckless driving.

Chavez has been released from jail and according to his conditions of release, he’s not allowed to drive any vehicle. He does not appear to have a criminal record here in New Mexico.