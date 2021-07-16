VIDEO: Mora County man faces 4th DWI charge

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two weeks ago, New Mexico State Police found Edward Fernandez in his Nissan Pathfinder. He was stuck on a culvert near his Mora home. Police were looking for him after his girlfriend called 911 saying they were fighting.
Story continues below:
- COVID: NMDOH’s now-deleted tweet causes confusion
- Money: What can I do if I didn’t get my child tax credit payment?
- Weather: Daily storms through the weekend
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico July 16 – July 22
- Investigation: Calls to police outline murder victim’s cry for help before his death
Fernandez told officers, “I normally – I don’t drink and drive.” His criminal record suggests otherwise.
He tried to do the field sobriety tests but realized it was a lost cause. So did the officer. “I’m about to tell you something important, you’re under arrest for a DWI, okay?” he explains.
Fernandez has been down this road before. Police say he already has three DWI convictions. He knew what was coming next, another night behind bars.
He blew a 0.24, three times the legal limit. A fourth DWI carries a minimum of six months in jail in New Mexico.