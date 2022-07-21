Warning: The video included with this story may be hard to watch

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Video has been released showing what happened after a violent DWI crash that killed a grandmother and two young girls in Wagon Mound. There was only one survivor after the driver rear-ended them at an estimated 85 miles per hour.

The car sped into the vehicle containing Irene Romero, 21-year-old Shantelle Romero, 9-year-old Daniela Lopez, and 4-year-old Annalisa Romero as they were pulling out of their driveway. The only survivor in the car was Romero.

The other driver was 22-year-old Jesse Blanco. As officers gave him a field sobriety test, his mom showed up on the scene and he was arrested. Blanco did agree to take a breathalyzer test and he blew a .15, nearly twice the legal limit. When officers reconstructed the crash, the car’s computer showed at one point he was driving 123 miles per hour. When he hit the other car, he was still going 85 miles per hour.

Blanco is now facing three counts of vehicular homicide, aggravated DWI causing great bodily harm, speeding, and reckless driving. His passenger, Dominic Armijo, is charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly trying to hide the liquor bottle and beer cans that night.

Romero did make the decision to donate Annalisa’s organs so she could save others. GoFundMe accounts have been set up for both families.