BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A twenty-minute standoff took place on the Pajarito Mesa after a man said his neighbor attacked him with a strip of aluminum. During the altercation, 52-year-old Carl Hindman threw Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Deputies for a loop when he grabbed their unit canine.

According to a neighbor in the tent encampment west of Coors Boulevard, Hindman is a known alcohol and drug user. Hindman allegedly attacked the neighbor with a strip of aluminum, prompting a call to authorities.

When deputies arrived, they located Hindman’s tent and ordered him to come out multiple times. Hindman eventually came toward the BCSO deputies, and their canine was released toward the suspect.

In a lapel video, just a few seconds after the dog’s release, Hindman can be seen wrestling with and holding onto the dog. Deputies shot non-lethal beanbags at Hindman, and Hindman can be heard saying, “Ask your dog to heal.”

Hindman eventually let go of the canine, who, luckily, was fine. Deputies moved in to handcuff Hindman, who suffered cuts to his hand and arm.

Hindman is now accused of aggravated battery, for the alleged attack on his neighbor, along with animal cruelty, for fighting the BCSO canine. The court will see if Hindman is competent to stand trial.