ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who had a warrant out for his arrest fled from deputies during a traffic stop, but they were able to track him down using drones. A lapel video from a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputy captured the moment 30-year-old Casey Davis was caught and how he tried to explain his behavior.

Deputies noticed Davis in a Dodge Charger at a northeast Albuquerque gas station near Comanche Road and I-25 – at the time, he had a warrant out for his arrest concerning a shoplifting case. Deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Davis took off.

Instead of chasing Davis, deputies deployed their drones. The drones alerted the officials to Davis’ location, which was about eight miles away near Tramway Boulevard and Academy Road. Deputies were able to set up a barrier and put down spikes to slow Davis.

When deputies arrested Davis, he tried to explain why he fled.

Davis: I figured there was no way I would get away from this.

Deputy: Yeah. But you still ran. You still peeled out. You still ran red lights.

Davis: Yeah. I knew…

Deputy: You put the pubic at risk.

Davis: Yeah. I knew I was…well cause I know I’m f*****. I know that my life is over.

Deputy: Why is your life over? What’s your warrant for?

Davis: Trust me. My life is over now.

Deputies asked Davis if he knew why they were trying to stop him.

Davis: You guys just came at me because of my warrants.

Deputy: Well, ‘came after you’ is kind of an odd term to use. I would say that a marked police vehicle attempted to do a traffic stop using their emergency equipment.

Davis: And I didn’t stop.

Deputy: And you didn’t stop. Do you know what they call that here in New Mexico?

Davis: Aiding?

Deputy: It’s called aggravated fleeing. It’s a felony.

Davis was wanted for using a gun to steal items from an Albertsons in September, but now, he is also facing charges for aggravated fleeing. Since his arrest, Davis has been put on pretrial detention for the shoplifting case.