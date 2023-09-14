ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who has been given break after break is back behind bars, charged with his 5th DWI. Shared Perez, 29, was pulled over in July after undercover Albuquerque Police Department and ATF officers happened upon him while they were in the middle of an operation off Lomas and Louisiana.

Perez’s speech was so slurred the DWI officer had to ask him to speak up. Perez refused a field sobriety test and the officer told him it was obvious he had been drinking. Perez was arrested right outside the gas station where his girlfriend works. The officer allowed them to say goodbye. Perez told his girlfriend in Spanish to give him a kiss so the police could take him in.

Perez has an extensive history of DWI. His license had been revoked following his previous convictions. Perez was arrested four times in the span of a year from 2018 to 2019 for DWI. He ended up taking a plea deal for all four cases at once, pleading guilty to four counts of 1st offense DWI. All other charges he was facing were dropped, and he was sentenced to DWI recovery court. In 2021, he was arrested again for DWI, but that was dropped for a lack of probable cause.

On March 3 of this year, he was arrested once more for driving with a revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident. That case was dropped the next day because the wrong charges were filed, according to court documents. Following his latest arrest, he was charged with a 5th offense DWI.