VIDEO: Man who escaped community custody leads police on foot chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who got a huge break with a plea deal after escaping community custody is now in the more hot water. Just 11 days after the plea deal, deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office found him in a stolen vehicle and when they tried to arrest him, he took off.

Deputies say Jacob Zamora was sitting in a stolen vehicle just before 6 a.m. on November 30. They approached the vehicle and had him get out of the car. The deputy chased him around Circle K in the 5600 block of Fourth Street NW. The deputy told Zamora to stop numerous times but he continued running across Fourth Street where the deputy tackled him.

Zamora knew he was on probation for escaping community custody when he cut off his ankle monitor in a different case. He hold his probation officer he couldn’t follow the rules and wouldn’t go back to jail. After the deputy chase him down, Zamora gave him props. A Circle K employee says Zamora was at the business for several hours even asking them if they wanted to buy the vehicle.

Police say Zamora actually stole the vehicle from his uncle. When deputies asked Zamora to tell them what was so important, he gave them a cryptic answer. “Tonight is important to me sir. Tonight is very important to me,” Zamora said in lapel video. He was booked and charged with stealing a car and resisting and evading arrest.

Zamora is currently at MDC and is awaiting a hearing next week to revoke his probation on the escape from community custody. In that charge, his sentence was suspended and he was given time served so he was out on probation.