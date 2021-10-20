VIDEO: Man tries to evade police with an outfit change

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected thief was caught despite his best efforts to try and trick the police. The Albuquerque Police Department says a man tried to make his getaway in a chase by ducking into a Walmart and pulling off an outfit change.

Christopher Pino refused to pull over for a traffic stop and ditched his car and tried to blend in at the Walmart on Wyoming back in July. Police found a white shirt Pino wore into the store, stuffed in a toilet paper dispenser in the bathroom. Police then tracked him on security monitors for more than an hour as he casually walked around the store hoping to nab him when he made his exit.

It’s unclear if the Patrick Mahomes fans knew police were waiting for him but he decided he should actually do a little shopping. That’s when officers decided enough was enough and swooped in for the arrest. Pino acted like he had no idea why they were after him. When police searched him, they found the keys to the Cadillac SUV they were chasing.

Pino was charged for the chase and for having an expired license plate tag, the reason why police tried to pull him over in the first place. There’s a warrant out for his arrest now for failing to show up to court. Pino has a history of arrests for drug possession and dealing.