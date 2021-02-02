Video: Man tased after fighting with Albuquerque officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a situation where police barely had time to sort out what was going on when they pulled out their tasers in a chaotic family fight last July at an apartment complex near Lomas and I-40. The Albuquerque Police Department responded to a domestic dispute, with Angel Tejeda accused of getting physical with his girlfriend’s father, all while a child looked on.

Tejeda resisted, punching an officer in the mouth and pushing the other officer to the ground as he tried to run away. That led to a wrestling match and Tejeda’s arm on the officer’s throat.

After Tejeda was tased, he still didn’t give up. APD says he kept spitting in their faces and was taken to the hospital where he kept acting up. Tejeda kicked an officer from his hospital bed, which would land him one more charge.

Tejeda was charged with five counts of battery on a police officer. Under a plea deal he struck last month, he could face up to a year behind bars. Tejeda will be sentenced in April.