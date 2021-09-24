VIDEO: Man takes deputies on wild chase through North Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows a driver crashing head-on into a deputy’s patrol car and then taking deputies on a wild chase through town. It happened last month on Fourth Street in Los Ranchos. Another deputy had already been trying to pull the car over for speeding. When the second deputy joined the pursuit and immediately got smashed head-on. That didn’t stop the deputy from taking off after the car.

Video shows the car continued along Alameda, swiped a curb at around 90 mph and spun across the roadway coming to rest near Balloon Fiesta Park. That’s where deputies say they found 20-year-old Dominic Giron behind the wheel with a woman in a passenger seat.

Deputy: “What the f*** you running like that for, dude?”

Giron: “I got scared, bro.”

Deputy: “No you didn’t. I saw you driving like that before we even went after you, dude.”

Giron: “Sorry, bro.”

Giron is facing a long list of charges, including fleeing law enforcement. A couple of days earlier, Giron is accused of shooting at a woman in a motel parking lot. He is staying in jail until his trial. Giron’s passenger is not facing charges.