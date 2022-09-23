ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly-obtained Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office video shows an Albuquerque man driving erratic through a South Valley neighborhood. Video shows him nearly hitting BCSO deputies along the way and leading them down a busy rush hour stretch of road. Deputies stopped outside the home of 31-year-old Anthony Gonzales on Henry Cir. SW back on August 17 just before 5 p.m. when they noticed a black Chevy Suburban without a registration plate.

According to a criminal complaint, Gonzales moved the Suburban from the front of the home to the driveway and got out as a sheriff’s deputy turned on their emergency lights and asked Gonzales to approach them. The complaint states Gonzales told the deputy he was about to leave.

After being commanded to stop, Gonzales ignores the deputy and jumps in the Suburban, speeding off. BCSO vehicles involved in another call were parked along both sides of the street in the area of Henry Cir. and Marston Rd. Video shows Gonzales narrowly missing the vehicles as he bolts through the winding neighborhood.

The complaint states those BCSO vehicles joined in the pursuit as Gonzales headed southeast at Five Points Rd. and barreled down eastbound Bridge Blvd. Video shows a BCSO deputy putting stop sticks across eastbound lanes, but Gonzales speeds past, instead driving into oncoming traffic. Dash cam footage shows Gonzales hitting the deputy’s vehicle and a while SUV traveling west.

According to the complaint, Gonzales’s vehicle had serious damage. Eventually, he began to slow down. Deputies performed a PIT maneuver at the intersection of Avenida Cesar Chavez and High St., just west of I-25. Video shows Gonzales hopping out of the Suburban and running through a nearby neighborhood.

Gonzales was arrested after a brief struggle in the backyard of a home on High St. and taken into custody.

He faces a range of charges, including five counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, one count of aggravated battery on a peace officer, one count of aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, leaving the scene of an accident, and criminal damage to property (over $1,000).

The case was transferred to District Court on August 18. Online court records show Gonzales pleaded not guilty on September 6. Gonzales is currently under pretrial detention as he awaits trial.