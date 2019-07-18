Video: Man suspected of driving while high crashes into law enforcement academy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school students participating in the State Police Youth Academy last week got to see more action than they expected. A driver who police think was high, barreled through a fence and onto the training track at State Police headquarters.

State Police say 23-year-old Jose Jimenez of Santa Fe veered off the highway and through the fence of their Law Enforcement Academy in Santa Fe–and continued driving over a dirt berm before finally coming to a stop on the driving track.

Officer: “Did you happen to have marijuana this morning?”

Jimenez: “Uh, a little bit.”

Officer: “You cleared the fence and you landed here. That’s pretty fast.”

Dashcam didn’t catch that scene, but officers were nearby teaching driving techniques to high school juniors and seniors interested in a career in law enforcement. State Police say they had just left the area where the crash happened.

Officer: “I think there’s a bit more to this crash.”

State Police say he failed his field sobriety tests, and admitted to smoking marijuana earlier that day.

Jimenez: “But that was this morning. Then I went back to sleep and then I woke up and started driving.”

Officer: “Your being arrested for DWI, okay?”

Jimenez questioned the DWI charge before officers finally booked a sleepy Jimenez into the Santa Fe County jail.

Officer: “You don’t have to be drinking. Whatever you smoked this morning…”

No officers or Youth Academy students were injured in the crash. Jimenez was charged with DWI last year, but that case was later dismissed by the prosecution because there wasn’t enough evidence to go to trial.