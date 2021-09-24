VIDEO: Man steals SUV from dealership, goes on wild ride

*Warning: Video above contains graphic content that may be difficult to watch

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a wild day in Santa Fe after police got reports of a driver in a Land Rover playing demolition derby on the streets. When police finally caught up to him, they realized he wasn’t about to give up so they turned to their police K9 on him.

Officers found Ruben Mendoza in a stolen SUV. Police say Mendoza stole a key fob from British Motors and took off in a Land Rover. He drove through the city ramming into at least three different cars on the road.

The criminal complaint says Mendoza then drove the car to a mobile home park and tried to break into the office before threatening another woman with a brick to possibly steal her car. In Mendoza’s final attempt to ditch the stolen Land Rover, he jumped in another parked car. But when he realized there were no keys in it, he jumped back into the Land Rover.

That’s where he was when officers got to the scene with tasers pointed at him and he still refused to get out of the car. An officer then released the K9 that latches on to Mendoza’s arm, ripping him out of the driver’s seat. Mendoza was released on bond and he’s scheduled to be back in court on October 6. Mendoza has a long criminal history with charges including aggravated battery on a healthcare worker, drug possession and DWI.