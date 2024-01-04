ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Dramatic police video showed the moments a man opened fire on officers standing just feet away in the middle of a crowded apartment complex. Video showed officers were in a hallway asking for a suspect to come out of his apartment Wednesday night when those officers went running for cover as bullets started flying.

The Albuquerque Police Department showed up to the Tower Apartments on Montgomery near San Mateo after a woman inside called police. She claimed her boyfriend 28-year old, Jeremy Hovey put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her.

One officer can be heard saying, “If you come out now with your hands up and your hands empty, I can promise you, you’ll be safe. But the longer you stay inside, the less that’s going to be true alright.”

After officers tried ordering Hovey to come out again, he shouted at police before firing. Officers didn’t return fire in a situation that emerged just hours after APD talked about a decline in use of force cases. “We are doing everything we can to change the culture, to hold our officers accountable,” says APD Chief Harold Medina.

Police say Hovey fired more than 20 gunshots at officers, who ran down the hall for cover. Moments later, police said Hovey walked out of the apartment, surrendering with no weapons in hand. Hovey can be heard telling police, that he has a broken shoulder. Interviewing neighbors after the shooting. Officers found bullets had torn through two different apartments with people inside. Luckily, no one was injured.