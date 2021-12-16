VIDEO: Man leads police on slow-speed chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man with a history of DWI lead police on a chase in Albuquerque last month. He ran red lights and was defiant with state police officers trying to pull him over. It was when they got him to stop that things became potentially dangerous.

New Mexico State Police officers performed a pit maneuver to get Arnold Jones Jr. to stop. It started just after 10 p.m. on November 3 on eastbound Comanche from Pan American freeway. The officer spotted a piece of metal dragging under the truck and tried to pull him over. The truck pulled into a parking lot and then turned around and drove away.

The truck ran through four red lights but speeds only reached about 40 mph. At one point, it looks like Jones is waving the officer to pass him as he weaves between lanes. Police say Jones Jr. then turned left onto Second Street and because he was traveling less than 35 mph, state police decided to perform a pit maneuver.

When they got Jones stopped, that’s when things got tense for officers. Another officer’s dash camera shows how far out Jone Jr. lunged out at the officer and then you can see another officer come up along the passenger side of the truck and tase him. The officers are able to drag him out of the vehicle and cuff him. He was charged with his fourth DWI.

Jones Jr. was still trying to mess with police even after he was locked up in a holding cell. Arnold Jones Jr. is being held until trial. Prosecutors have filed a motion to increase his jail time if convicted. They have discovered that he actually has six DWI convictions and this would be his seventh.