VIDEO: Man leads police on high-speed chase in Cibola County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police were lead on a high-speed chase on August 21 near Grants that resulted in one person being arrested under drug charges and evading police.

It all took place around 6:23 p.m. when NMSP observed a black Toyota sedan speeding eastbound Interstate 40. NMSP began to chase after the car driven by Ruben Sernas, 23, of Albuquerque.

Sernas drove the vehicle on the shoulder at high speeds, topping out close to 120 mph. As he was driving, Sernas was seen in the dashcam video using his turn indicator every time he tried to switch lanes, pass other drivers or when he exited the interstate and reentered it, all the while trying to evade officers.

Video shows Sernas lead police on the chase towards eastbound exit 104. As the car began to slow down at a stop sign, two passengers exited the vehicle and were immediately taken into custody, neither facing charges. Shortly after, NMSP continued on the chase, where Sernas turned right on Rainbow Road.

Sernas shortly thereafter slowed down and was then apprehended.

When police began to search his car, they found an open container of liquor, 3.7 ounces of marijuana, several glass containers, 20 grams of cocaine, small plastic bags and a scale. Sernas is facing felony evasion charges as well as distribution of controlled substance charges.

His next court hearing is October 12 at the Cibola Magistrate Court.