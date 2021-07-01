VIDEO: Man leads Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies on dangerous chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies released the lapel video of a dangerous chase that took place on June 16. Santiago Benavidez of the 2500 block of Procopio Pl. SW was arrested last month after deputies tried to arrest him for two possible felony warrants.

Deputies were trying to arrest Benavidez on June 16 on warrants from probation violations from previous convictions. Sheriff’s deputies were given a tip that Benavidez was at the Sonic restaurant on Isleta Blvd. near Blake Southeast.

Benavidez was in the passenger side of the vehicle at the time and one of the passengers and his mother, Carmen Benavidez, was with him at the time but had exited to the vehicle to speak with deputies. When authorities tried to arrest Benavidez, he would not comply with their instructions and took off through the patio of the Sonic.

Deputies started chasing Benavidez down Rio Bravo towards Coors when one deputy was able to cause the truck to spin around. That didn’t stop Benavidez as he hits another deputy’s vehicle and takes off again. A final PIT maneuver was attempted on eastbound Rio Bravo where it was successful in stopping the truck.

In the lapel video, you can hear deputies screaming at Benavidez as they pulled him from his car.

“Get on the f***ing ground! Get on the f***ing ground! Get on the f***ing ground! Get on the ground! Don’t f***ing move! Don’t f***ing move! I will f***ing shoot you!”



Benavidez is going to be arraigned Friday in district court on the chase. He is currently behind bars for violating probation for stealing an Immigration and Naturalization Service agent badge and tactical vest in 2018.