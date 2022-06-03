ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies thought they were responding to a stolen car left at a gas station but when the suspect showed up and hopped in the car, he led them on a dangerous chase. A new video shows that chase and his desperate attempt to hide when it ended.

A stolen car at the Pilot on Broadway made BCSO deputies believe the driver was long-gone until a man brazenly walked up to the car and got in. A deputy tried to block him in white another ran up, gun drawn.

But the suspected thief, later identified as Mark Robinson, slammed into the patrol car and sped off. Deputies chased him down Broadway at speeds topping 100 mph as he blew through red lights and drove on the wrong side of the road, barely avoiding a head-on collision with other drivers. Deputies tried to toss out spike strips but it appeared a deputy hit the spoke strip instead.

Eventually, the suspect turned onto Avenida Cesar Chavez and made his way through a residential neighborhood. A deputy eventually caught up with him and put a stop to the dangerous chase, but he didn’t give up. A deputy found him trying to hide in a city recycling bin.

When they have Robinson in handcuffs, he claimed he was in pain but deputies didn’t buy it. Robinson was indicted on 14 charges for the chase and stolen car. The 34-year-old has a criminal history dating back to 2009, mainly for stealing. A judge ordered him held until trial.