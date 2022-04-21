ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Body camera video shows the moments a man got into a fight with police officer, then ran into a random woman’s apartment in the midst of a stolen car investigation. It happened on a late Thursday night in November near 4th and Menaul, ending at the nearby Court John Motel.

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:45 p.m., an Albuquerque Police officer stopped Gregory Maestas, 27, as he closed the trunk of a car. The officer noticed the car’s VIN was blocked and asked Maestas to open the car to uncover the VIN.

Once the officer confirmed the vehicle was stolen, Maestas became antsy and tried to walk away from the area. When the officer tried to put handcuffs on Maestas, the body camera video shows Maestas running from the officer.

Once the officer caught up with Maestas, the two got into a scuffle. According to a criminal complaint, the officer said Maestas hit him in the head and tried to get ahold of his taser.

Video shows Maestas would eventually break free and run to the nearby Court John Motel, where the complaint states, he pushed his way into a woman’s apartment. That woman would later tell police that Maestas pushed her down on the bed when she tried to leave the room.

Several other police officers eventually arrived at the motel. Maestas came out of one of the apartments when officers started giving verbal commands. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Maestas is facing several charges, including aggravated burglary, false imprisonment, aggravated battery on a peace officer, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, and resisting an officer. Court records indicate he is expected to be tried in the case in June.