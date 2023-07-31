ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Molotov cocktails, cans of gasoline, guns, and running from police led to an arrest that occurred over two years ago. Now, the suspect is awaiting federal sentencing, and new video footage has been released. Manuel Olivarez, the man charged in this case, has been in serious trouble for almost 20 years.

In April 2021, officers from the Albuquerque Police Department got a call to go to the Ramada Inn for reports of someone making Molotov cocktails in one of the hotel rooms. Before police arrived, Olivarez and a female fled in an SUV.

When officers caught up to the pair and pulled them over, Olivarez got out of the vehicle and started fleeing on foot. Officers had to tase Olivarez multiple times to detain him.

In their search, officers found a Molotov cocktail in the hotel room, guns in the vehicle, and ammunition on Olivarez. The gun is what led to Olivarez’s case going to the federal level. He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and pleaded guilty to that charge.

In recent court filings, prosecutors highlighted Olivarez’s lengthy criminal history, including rape of a minor and attempted murder. The documents also claim Olivarez made calls from jail to his girlfriend, Emilia Sedillo, asking her to take full responsibility for all the crimes; she tried to, but the authorities did not buy it.

Sedillo did plead guilty to illegal possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison last year. Olivarez is still waiting on a sentencing date, and prosecutors are asking for more than five years behind bars.