ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows the moments a New Mexico man is accused of swapping seats with a teenager during a DWI traffic stop in November.

A New Mexico State Police Officer spotted a vehicle speeding down Coors in Albuquerque, swerving in and out of traffic on November 4. Once the car came to a stop near Coors and Central, the complaint claims 24-year-old Michael Tenorio swapped seats with a 15-year-old passenger during the traffic stop.

Police said they could smell alcohol on Tenorio’s breath. He was arrested on several charges including aggravated DWI and child abuse.

Tenorio has been convicted of DWI three times before, and his car had an interlock device. The teen told officers that Tenorio made him blow into it, to start the car, according to the complaint. Tenorio has been released from jail pending trial.