Video: Man accused of kidnapping Albuquerque police officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – New video shows the harrowing moments after an Albuquerque police officer got trapped in a stolen truck, and the guy behind the wheel took him for a wild ride.

Last month, Albuquerque police found Michael Nieto sleeping inside a truck in a neighborhood near I-40 and Rio Grande. After waking him up, police noticed a gun tucked in the seats and told the 18-year-old to keep his hands where they could see them.

Officers asked him to get out of the truck, but he refused. That’s when Nieto drove off with the officer, still holding onto his arm.

As the officer’s partner tried to run after the Dodge Ram, a struggle was going on inside the truck between Nieto and the officer. The officer even tried to put the truck into park, but Nieto kept going.

He ended up driving in the wrong direction on Rio Grande at I-40 and crashing into a car head-on. He tried making another run for it, but the officer tackled him quickly.

As officers arrested him, Nieto lied about his name and had little to say to officers about why he took off.

Police say Nieto also tried to bite the officer as he was dragging him along int he truck. The officer was shaken up by the ordeal but was not hurt.

Nieto, who has drug charges in the past, is now charged with aggravated assault on an officer, and kidnapping. The kidnapping charge is for refusing to stop and let the officer out of the truck. He’ll stay behind bars until trial.