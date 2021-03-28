VIDEO: LCPD K9 injured in the line of duty

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Just-released police video shows the moments Las Cruces officers took down a man accused of beating a police dog. Earlier this month, an officer reported seeing Hector Gonzalez acting suspiciously in a hotel parking lot before speeding away.

Police tracked him to a trailer where his girlfriend admitted they fled in the car because they both have warrants. The video shows the K-9 found Gonzalez hiding underneath the trailer, after Gonzalez refused officers’ multiple commands to come out.

It’s not shown on video, but court documents state Gonzalez grabbed a large piece of wood and hit the dog multiple times before police got him and checked on the dog.

Officer 1: Turn over! Turn over! He f***ed up his eye.
Officer 2: Did he?
Officer 1: Yeah.

Luckily, the dog, named Joker, is okay and at last check, is back at work. Gonzalez is charged with injury to a police dog and resisting or evading police.

