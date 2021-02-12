VIDEO: Las Vegas man leads state police on car, foot chase

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows what led to an officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas last month. State police were looking for 22-year-old Shaun kemp, who had driven away from a traffic stop earlier in the week when an officer noticed a similar car drive by.

After leading police on a chase, the car eventually came to a stop. That’s when Kemp hopped out and took off running. As the officer is trying to chase him down, several shots are heard being fired.

The officer fired back at least one time, but kemp managed to get away. He turned himself in to Raton police more than two weeks later.