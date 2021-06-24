VIDEO: Las Cruces police chase man in stolen vehicle, wanted in other states

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A care theft, a wrestling match, and a high-speed chase down a busy New Mexico interstate. The suspect is no stranger to police, and as soon as the battle was lost, he changed his tune.

If the officer won this match, the search for a stolen car would’ve stopped there, but the suspect wormed his way back into the car and floored it. More Las Cruces Police Officers join the chase tracking 26-year-old Steven Arechiga down I-10 toward El Paso.

About five minutes later, Arechiga tries to get off the interstate but crashes into a yield sign and loses control. He takes off yet again but this time, officers have him surrounded. He gives up and immediately acts like he knows he messed up. “I’m sorry, I’m sorry. I’m sorry. I’m scared. I’m sorry,” Arechiga says.

The apologies don’t let up and Arechiga just keeps talking. “I’m scared, I don’t want to go to prison. Officer, I f***** up. I’m a heroin addict. I was just scared,” Arechiga said.

Officers soon learn Arechiga does not have a lengthy criminal history that expands beyond the borders of New Mexico, with warrants out for his arrest in at least two other states. At the hospital, Arechiga seems confused about what exactly he’s in trouble for, but is also confident he’ll be back on the streets soon.

“So, I’m going to jail for all kinds of charges?” said Arechiga

“Well, yeah. I don’t think you’ll get out, bro. I think they’re gonna dig a hole and put you in it,” an officer said.

“Hopefully I’ll get out,” said Arechiga.

Arechiga is still behind bars, but not for this case. He was released on his own recognizance pending trial, until a grand jury indicted him on charges of forgery and burglary stemming from an incident last July. He was held in that case, and has a hearing next month.