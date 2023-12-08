ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A shocking video showed a brazen young kid shoplifting and when security confronted him, he pulled a knife. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a juvenile, who they say robbed a Ross: Dress For Less last month. They believe he may be 10 to 13 years old.

On November 22, 2023, at the “Ross: Dress for Less” near Coors and Rio Bravo, employees had a startling encounter. A young kid walked in around 11:30 in the morning, his hood pulled up. “A Hispanic juvenile between the ages of 10 to 13 years old, who came into the store and proceeded to look around in the first section,” said Detective Laura Dailey with BCSO.

He grabbed eight purses and headed for the door, $350 in value, and ran for the entrance, but it wouldn’t open. It was then, in the video, the boy pulled out a knife on the security guard.

“The ten to 13-year-old offender pulled out a knife and told him something along the lines of don’t even try to stop me and then proceeded to call the loss prevention officer a bad word,” said Det. Dailey.

Video showed him running out of the store, purses in hand, and taking off in a silver Ford Econoline van, with an adult driver waiting in the parking lot. BCSO saID kids working with adults to rob stores is not new but extremely concerning. “This is not the first incident where a juvenile is being aided by an adult. And it’s incredibly alarming to law enforcement that we’re kind of bombarded with cases with juveniles who think that the you know, they can be so brazen,” said Det. Dailey.

BCSO doesn’t believe this is the first time the boy robbed a store. Deputies are still looking for the juvenile and the driver. Anyone with information on the van or know the juvenile in the security video, call BCSO.