VIDEO: Jeep thief rams into scooter, car to make getaway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is pleading for help identifying the person seen on camera stealing his Jeep from his driveway Friday.

Surveillance video captures the moments a man is seen jumping into the Jeep in the back of the driveway outside a home off San Mateo and Menaul, then plowing over a motorized scooter, and slamming into a white car at the front of the driveway before making his escape.

“He ran over the scooter that was parked there, pushed that car out of the way and over all those blocks,” said Alan Dobson, who saw the theft happen at his home Friday morning. “I heard something that sounded like a dump truck, and I went out and then see him flying out of my driveway in my car.”

The incident left a massive trail of destruction in just a matter of seconds, with debris across the driveway and a clear sign of the thief’s path.

“It’s pretty bad. My scooter is totaled. My girlfriend’s car – well, it’s intact but it has some body damage,” Dobson said.

The surveillance video shows Dobson tried running down the thief, but with no luck. Dobson doesn’t know who that man seen in the surveillance video is, or why Dobsons’s Jeep was a target.

“I had just put my wood burning stove in there to install in my cabin so maybe he was looking at it and took it for the cargo,” Dobson explained.

While this isn’t the first time this Jeep was stolen from him, he remains in positive spirits and has a plan if he doesn’t get it back soon.

“It was a white Jeep Cherokee about four years ago. They stole it and [Albuquerque Police Department] found it three days later, and it was all spray painted black, smashed windshield, a bunch of syringes were in it,” Dobson stated. “If I don’t get it in the next couple [of] days, I guess I’ll be shopping for a new car.”

Dobson has filed a police report. Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call police.

Latest Crime News