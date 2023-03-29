ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A surveillance video shows the events from Friday, Mar. 24, after a gunman entered Flix Brewhouse. The incident occurred at the Flix off La Orilla Road when Darnell Hill, 25, brought a loaded AR-15-style rifle into the establishment.

Hill went into the theater’s kitchen and confronted workers, but employees were able to get the gun away from him and take him outside. The video shows Hill attempting to come back while staff and moviegoers hold the doors shut. Hill’s girlfriend reported that he had used cocaine, and Hill admitted to drinking.

Hill had his first appearance in court on Monday, Mar. 27. Although Hill’s attorney argued his intentions were not to harm anyone and that he suffers from substance abuse, the judge decided to keep Hill detained until his trial. He is being kept on a no-bond hold and is facing charges of unlawful carrying of a firearm in a licensed liquor establishment, along with negligent use of a deadly weapon. A date for his hearing has not yet been set.