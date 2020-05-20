VIDEO: Fleeing motorcyclist tops 100 mph on popular bosque trail, 70 mph on Central Ave.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are almost no traffic laws one Albuquerque man is not accused of breaking, all in less than ten minutes.

The Albuquerque Police Department’s new helicopter captured the high-speed chase on streets and a popular trail during a street racing sting operation. Just ten minutes earlier on Sunday, May 10, 23-year-old Mohammad Abdulwahhab’s driving caught the aerial eye of APD.

That Sunday, multiple agencies were out conducting a sting targeting street racers and dangerous drivers. Seconds after Abdulwahhab pulled out of the parking lot, he started breaking traffic law after traffic law.

All the while, Abdulwahhab is speeding, sometimes reaching speeds of more than 70 mph on Central Avenue. Instead of giving up on Central and Tingley, where Abdulwahhab hit a dead-end in a parking lot, he decided to take a different route. As officers worked to surround him, Abdulwahhab flew by a cyclist, pulling what appears to be a child bike trailer, at more than 100 mph, before coming to a screeching halt.

It didn’t work. Video shows Abdulwahhab start speeding back toward Central, nearly running into that same cyclist. Likely realizing officers are closing in, Abdulwahhab hops off his motorcycle and considers making a run for it.

However, he gives up just seconds later and officers arrested him in the parking lot at Tingley and Central. Officers ultimately recovered 40 grams of marijuana and a loaded gun.

Abdulwahhab was charged with the following crimes:

Aggravated Eluding

Deliver/Possession Drug Paraphernalia to Minor

Negligent use of Firearms

Failure to Comply with Conditions of Release

Reckless Driving

Possession of a Controlled Substance

As part of that weekend sting operation, law enforcement officers issued 115 traffic citations, made three felony and three DWI arrests. Abdulwahhab was released on his own recognizance despite facing two felony charges.

