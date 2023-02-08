FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington police officer is recovering after a suspected drunk driver ran her over and led police on a dangerous chase. A 7-year-old child was in the backseat the entire time, but it didn’t end there.

Officer Gordon: What are you doing? Hey, hey hey! No, no, not!

Daniels: My son is in there. My son is in there!

Officer Gordon: Stop, you’re gonna get shot!

What started as a night of hanging out led to this:

Officer Gordon: Are you okay? Are you okay? Are you hurt?

Officer Rascon: Yeah!

Officer Gordon: Are you hurt?

Farmington Police Officer Meagan Rascon lay in a parking lot, as 18-year-old Ayianna Lewis sped away.

Officer Gordon: I’ll get in my unit.

Police say they were first called to an apartment complex off Southside River Road around 2:00 a.m. on Friday for a fight between friends. With temperatures in the 20s, officers tried to help Lewis get warm as they worked to piece together what happened.

Officer Tallbull: Do you have a jacket? Why don’t you go ahead and grab that jacket for me?

Instead, she decided to start her truck.

Officer Rascon: Don’t put it in gear. Step out of the vehicle for me. Hey. Hey hey. Hey.

Daniels: My son is in there. My son is in there.

Lewis’s friend’s 7-year-old child was still in the backseat.

Officer Martinez Venegas: I need units to ATL. It just struck a police officer. It is fleeing from me.

Lewis dropped the boy off near a family member’s home as police chased her through Farmington. She was eventually arrested after crashing into a mobile home.

Lewis is charged with great bodily harm by vehicle, child abuse, DWI, and more. Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe says Officer Rascon had significant injuries in both legs, but is expected to return to light duty soon.