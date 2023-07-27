FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Responding to a call for a hit and run at Walmart, Farmington Police Department officers made a sad discovery. The driver, who they suspected was drunk, was not alone. She had three kids in the car as well.

Around 4 p.m. on a Sunday in May, Archletta Washburn was pulled over, driving a white Dodge Ram, with three kids in the car. The officer asked her if she had anything to drink when Washburn asked the officer for a favor.

Washburn: “Can you please not do this?”

Officer: “Do what?”

Washburn: “The sobriety test and everything. I have already been through that.”

Officer: “How is your license status in New Mexico?”

Washburn: “I just barely got my license reinstated back in May.”

After starting a field sobriety test, the officer said Washburn could not walk in a straight line. Washburn couldn’t believe she was being arrested. She continued to tell the officer she wasn’t doing anything wrong and refused to follow instructions.

Ignoring officer’s orders, Washburn was walked to the back of a police car. The body camera video showed her having a lot of trouble getting into the cruiser. At one point, she took a seat on the ground. Once she’s in the police car, officers turned their attention to the three kids, ages four, six, and 12. They were able to get a hold of family members to give the kids a ride.

As police took Washburn to jail, she had some choice words for officers.

Washburn: “If I was a little petite white girl you would let me go huh?”

Officer: “We are going right up to the door with the sign.”

Washburn: “You would let me go huh? If I was a little petite white girl?”

Officer: “Well the law is the law.”

Washburn: “F*** you.”

Washburn refused to take the breath test and was arrested on aggravated DWI. Court records show she had one other DWI conviction. Washburn will be arraigned in San Juan County court next month on DWI and charges of driving drunk with children in the vehicle.