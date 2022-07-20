FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Police Department has released video showing a suspected drunk driver nearly ramming his car into an officer leading the officer to open fire. Police say Ladarius Tinhorn was behind the wheel on June 23 when he sped the car toward Officer Waylon Wasson.

Moments earlier, the officer tried to pull Tinhorn over for driving recklessly near the 1000 block of Sullivan Ave. Police say Tinhorn refused to stop and turned down a dead-end road in a mobile home park. The driver eventually came to a stop but police say he ignored the officer’s commands and that’s when they say Tinhorn nearly pinned the officer against his cruiser. The officer suffered minor injuries.

“When you watch the video, the officer was lucky not to have been critically injured or killed. But our training and policy should not depend on luck to keep the community safe. Therefore, our command staff will and lead trainer are reviewing this incident with the goal of insuring officers don’t find themselves in a dangerous situation whenever possible,” said Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe in a video released Wednesday.

Police eventually located Tinhorn and a 17-year-old passenger. Tinhorn’s charges include aggravated DWI and battery on a peace officer.