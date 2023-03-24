ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A third teen was charged with murder. The charge is in connection to the shooting at an Albuquerque house party in December.

Investigators said cell phone video from inside the car that night helped them bring the new charges.

An underage drinking party-turned-murder scene on La Bajada leaves some wondering: Who actually fired the shot that killed 18-year-old academy student Jada Gonzales?

Photos and witness accounts already led to charges against two other teens, 19-year-old Jesse Parra and 16-year-old Cruz Medina, earlier this year.

According to police, the group arrived at the party and were flashing guns and gang signs before they were thrown out.

A photo of Parra and Isaiah Espinosa, 16, was believed to be from about ten minutes before the shooting. The group was about to take off in Parra’s Dodge Charger, and shots were fired from that car back into the house, hitting Gonzales.

Parra’s attorney has claimed his client did not fire the fatal shot. Parra also told his mother, during a recorded jail call, Medina fired a shot in the air, but Espinosa was the one firing at the house.

Now, Parra’s attorneys have handed over cell phone video from inside the car during the shooting.

Investigators believe that the video shows Espinosa shooting more than a dozen shots out the passenger window, using what appears to be the same gun Parra was seen with inside the party.

When investigators searched Espinosa’s social media, they found Instagram posts about selling and trading guns. It includes one, they said, that appears to show the gun used in the shooting.